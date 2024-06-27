Tallahassee Police make arrest in New Year’s Day homicide; see what happened

Nearly 200 days after a deadly shooting, Tallahassee Police made an arrest.

What was originally reported as a possibly accidental death caused by fireworks has been deemed a homicide.

Read the TPD news release below to see what happened.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

Today, June 27, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) arrested one person following the fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 1, 2024, in the 600 block of Osceola Street.

Investigative findings reveal a man was setting off fireworks near the intersection of Main Street and Osceola Street when 34-year-old Marquez Williams approached him and engaged in a verbal dispute. Williams walked to a nearby intersection nearly 200 feet away and fired a gun at the man. Sadly, the victim was struck, and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Detectives with TPD's Violent Crimes Unit meticulously examined both physical and electronic evidence and conducted extensive witness interviews, which ultimately identified Williams as the suspect.

After consultation with the State Attorney's Office, TPD detectives obtained warrants to charge Williams with second-degree murder. Earlier today, Williams was located by TPD officers and members of the United States Marshals Service, and he was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

This arrest underscores TPD's commitment to tirelessly investigate violent crimes in the community and apprehend those who look to do harm to others. TPD reminds you to report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

ARRESTED:

Marquez Williams, 34, for second-degree murder.

