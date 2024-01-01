Tallahassee Police investigating accidental death in SW Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a possible accidental death caused by fireworks.

At this time, the investigation remains on going pending a full autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The incident happened approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Osceola Street.

TPD is investigating a possible accidental death in SW Tallahassee

When officers arrived, they discovered an a man in the roadway suffering from injuries

The victim later died from his injuries.

This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.