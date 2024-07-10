Southwest Tallahassee woman facing additional animal cruelty charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Southwest Tallahassee woman accused of animal cruelty earlier in the year is facing new charges. Dozens of dogs were confiscated in April.Now, she's facing charges related to pigs.

LCSO Pigs found at Dubois' property

On May 4, Leon County Sheriff's Office's Livestock Team helped Leon County Animal Control remove more than 30 pigs from Judy Dubois' property in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

In May, LCSO wrote, "following the relocation, several of the female pigs were discovered to be pregnant, with one giving birth to a litter of piglets later that evening."

Because of previous charges, Dubois had been barred from possessing any animals. Watch our coverage of her previous appearance in court below:

Southwest Tallahassee woman charged with animal cruelty after dozens of dogs were confiscated

LCSO confirmed that now Dubois is facing charges related to pigs found back in May. Dubois' first appearence for the latest charges is set for Thursday morning.