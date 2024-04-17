VIDEO: Dozens of dogs confiscated from Southwest Tallahassee property; how you can help

SOUTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County confirmed Animal Control confiscated a record number of animals from property in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood. The operation was carried out Thursday, April 11. Watch video of their response above.

The county told ABC 27's neighborhood reporter, Kendall Brandt, that 60 dogs were confiscated.

Dogs were taken to the City of Tallahassee's Animal Service Center.

The county said on April 11, "animal control performed a welfare check to ensure the well-being and proper treatment of animals at the location." When animal control got to the scene at 1552 Sparrow Road, they said they found that, "animals did not have proper shelter and protection from the elements."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county said there are more animals remaining at the location. The owner of all confiscated animals is Judy Du Bois. The county said animal control had responded to that address before. In fact, they said, "since February 2016, Leon County Animal Control officers have responded 54 times to various reports. A number of those responses have led to citations."

Leon County Confiscated dog

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county added, "County Animal Control continues to assess and investigate the incident. County citations are forthcoming. Any decision to press criminal charges would come from law enforcement."

On Facebook, Du Bois is listed as the owner of Du Bois Rescue. ABC 27's Channing Frampton called the phone number associated with the rescue Wednesday morning, but no one answered. We'll let you know if we hear back.

Meanwhile, the animal service center is working to find homes for the dogs. Find a link to their website here.

