Southwest Tallahassee woman charged with animal cruelty after dozens of dogs were confiscated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Southwest Tallahassee woman charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and confining animals without sufficient food and water made her first appearance before a Leon County judge Friday morning.

Judy Dubois was booked into the Leon County jail Thursday, May 2.

WTXL Judy DuBois

Dozens of dogs were confiscated from her property in April. Dubois ran what was called an animal shelter on Sparrow Road. That operation was known as Dubois Rescue.

Friday morning during her first appearance since her arrest, a judge said Dubois can no longer possess any animals. According to the Leon County Jail inmate search, the bond amount for each charge she faces is $500. The total bond is set for $5,000. Dubois was also appointed a public defender.

During the hearing, Dubois claimed to have 50 other dogs at her home. The judge said Leon County Animal Services will handle those animals. Dubois has a case management conference set for June 4, 2024.

In a Leon County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, deputies detail why Dubois was arrested. April 11, a deputy responded to Dubois' home on Sparrow Road. Animal control had received a complaint that Dubois had more than 20 dogs in small cages outside on her property.

When law enforcement arrived at the property, Dubois confirmed the dogs were left in small kennels for at least the two days prior. Due to the conditions, animal control removed 58 dogs of various breeds from the property.

Following the confiscation, a forensic exam was performed on six of the dogs that were seized. Two of the dogs examined were infested with fleas. Two were infected with intestinal hookworms. Three dogs had heartworm disease.

Prior to the confiscation in April, Leon County told ABC 27's Kendall Brandt, animal control had responded to Dubois' address before. In fact, they said, "since February 2016, Leon County Animal Control officers have responded 54 times to various reports. A number of those responses have led to citations."

Many of the dogs that were confiscated in April were taken to City of Tallahassee's Animal Service Center. The center is still working to find homes for the dozens of dogs that came in. See their needs and how you can help here.

