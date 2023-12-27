"They're killing the community": Wife of man killed at illegal internet cafe wants all of them to be shut down

Lewis Butler was shot and killed at an internet cafe on November 15th, 2023.

Kimberly Butler and other neighbors are wanting more illegal internet cafes to be shut down in Gadsden County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

A little over a month ago, Lewis Butler was shot and killed at an internet café outside Havana city limits. Now many neighbors are using his story to spread awareness on the illegal establishments.

I spoke to butler's wife Kimberly butler who's worked at an internet cafe before. She says, she wants these establishments to be shut down as they are bringing danger to her community.

"I feel so empty my heart is broken and I just don't want a repeat of this cycle."

The cycle of sadness, frustration and grief of losing the love of her life to an illegal internet café.

"They're killing the community."

Illegal internet cafes can lead to a number of secondary crimes including, prostitution, assault, murder and drugs. In this case, taking the life of Kimberly Butler's beloved husband.

"These internet cafes are not regulated, at all and I have a problem with it because I feel that they pray on the poor, the weak minded."

Pastor Tracey Stallworth and Kimberly are using butler's death as an example as to why these establishments should be shut down.

"I don't want this to happen to nobody else. That's the biggest reason why I’m doing what I’m doing, and what I’m saying because I’m going to keep fighting until all of them are shut down."

Kimberly and the Florida gaming commission says these establishments steal from people.

The FGCC raided an internet café called Rio Arcade a few weeks ago. This establishment was right next Door to the one butler was killed.

Butler was killed at the cafe on your screen. But both Kimberly and Stallworth believe, more needs to be done.

"We need to start holding people accountable that are in these offices to push the narrative that if they are illegal they need to shut down."

Kimberly told me she noticed some of the cafes are closed around the neighborhood and she says the other ones in the county need to be shut down quickly before another life could be taken.

"I don't want another case of Lewis"

Slot machines are heavily regulated by FGCC and they are legal only in the eight facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and at certain Indian tribal facilities. None are legal in Gadsden County.