New program boosts maternal involvement in student education at SW Tallahassee school

Generations Church has introduced the iMom curriculum into Sabal Palm Elementary School.

Kelsey Quinn with the church says it's to help boosting maternal involvement and provide support for mothers, including single moms.

Watch the video to find out how the program is not only helping connect parents but also boosting student success as well.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The bond between parents and their students can have a huge impact on success in school. I'm learning why one program led by Generations Church is committed to strengthening that relationship between parent and student.

Providing time and space to build these relationships. Two things that can be hard to come by for parents. Especially for people like India Williams. She's a single mom of 3, however, she said, she always makes time.

"Anything that my kids are involved in or want to be a part of that is positive and educational, I try to be supportive of them of what they want to do," said Williams.

Their request? For Williams to join the iMom program led by Generations Church at Sabal Palm Elementary School.

"A place where they can invest in their kids and maybe have conversations that they don't have time to at home," said Williams.

Kelsey Quinn leads the program once a month here. While Quinn said they have fun and play game, two main goals of the program include: encouraging active parental involvement,

"The role of a mother, or any parent, is so vital in the development of kids, right, it impacts their whole life, emotionally, their development," said Quinn.

In addition to providing support for single moms.

"If you're doing both roles as a single mom, sometimes at home, it can feel like you're just doing business," said Quinn.

iMom is not just helping parents. Principal Shannon Davis of Sabal Palm Elementary said involved children are more open and responsible.

"When the parent is also supporting the school, we all win, especially the child," said Davis.

Principal Davis said it's also about welcoming families in.

"Just making sure parents feel very comfortable on campus, that they know we're on their team, that we're all together," said Davis.

Opening doors and conversation, for long-lasting results and relationships.

"They just love me being a part of whatever they're doing," said Williams.

The next iMom session will be held at Sabal Palm Elementary School on April 23rd.

Quinn said her goal is to expand to another school for the next school year.

