LCSO explains how crime analysis is helping keep our community safe with Real Time Crime Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Sheriff's Office Criminal Intelligence and Analysis Unit provides key information to law enforcement officers working on the ground.



The Unit consists of criminal intelligence analysts, crime analysts, fusion analysts, and the Real Time Crime Center.

Analysts dig through data to help shed light on investigations.

Watch the video to see how they're working to keep our community safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Leon County Sheriff's Office has said the Real Time Crime Center was essential in apprehending the suspect involved in the recent shooting off I-10 that injured two. This resource is part of a whole Criminal Intelligence and Analysis Unit at the Leon County Sheriff's Office, collecting data to help law enforcement officers on the ground.

Behind the blue lights and officer boots on the ground, on active crime scenes, there is a whole unit also working on these cases: the Criminal Intelligence and Analysis Unit.

"Combing through all these pieces of data and information to try to develop leads to either further investigations, but also a lot of times kind of bring those investigations together," said Executive Director Leslie Rabin.

Rabin said, when a call comes in, analysts at the Real Time Crime Center will be paired with a deputy on that call.

They'll start collecting data like license plates, nicknames of suspects, and going through information posted on social media to provide as much information as possible to the deputy.

"Being able to really take all this information and visualize it so that it's very detailed, this complex investigation, they simplify so the investigators aren't having to read through reports, they've already done it," said Rabin.

The Real Time Crime Center is a partnership between law enforcement agencies like TPD, FDLE, and FSU PD.

Rabin said the Center has also been a crucial resource to help dispel misinformation in a timely manner, including during the recent stabbing at Cascades Park, the shooting off I-10, and the April shooting on Florida State's campus.

"Historically, you would have had to send someone with a law enforcement officer out there to look and see," said Rabin. "We were able to facilitate a lot of that and really just being a conduit to get the information in and out very quickly.

Rabin said the unit is an opportunity for non-sworn civilians to take a stake in the safety of our community.

Rabin added, with their partners at the Capital Region Real Time Crime Center Research Institute, they have also just started a certificate program through FSU to guide the next generation of analysts.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.