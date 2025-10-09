NEW DETAILS: Two shot in the head during I-10 shooting on Friday, per probable cause affidavit

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — We're learning new details on the I-10 shooting from last Friday near the Thomasville Road exit that sent two people to the hospital. A probable cause affidavit reveals that both victims were shot in the head and taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Suspect, 17-year-old Jakhari Williams, was taken into custody on October 4th and faces the following charges:

Stefan Roberts, WTXL ABC 27

Attempted first-degree murder with a firearm

Attempted second-degree murder with a firearm

Attempted felony murder

Shooting at, within, or into occupied vehicle (four counts)

Possession of firearm by delinquent

The report states that on October 3rd, just before 5:30 p.m., a Leon County Sheriff's Office Deputy was in the area of I-10 EB off-ramp when he heard multiple gunshots. The deputy saw a blue/green Honda Accord driving with a man whose arm was hanging out of the driver's side window. The deputy says that's when another car, a blue Honda CRV made a U-turn on the off-ramp, drove against the flow of traffic to the deputy. The driver got out of his car and had a visible gunshot wound to the head.

The report states his car had several gunshots to the hood and windshield. The deputy administered first aid to the victim until he was taken to TMH as a trauma alert. During the shooting, a husband and wife couple were approaching the exit when the wife, who was a passenger in the car, was shot in the head. Her husband took her to TMH. Another victim's car was hit during the shooting, but that driver wasn't injured.

The report goes on to say that the male victim's father arrived on scene and told deputies his son had been attacked over the last couple of years, including being shot in the leg in April 2023. He went on to say that his son was jumped at Rickards High School by the same people who he claims were involved when he was shot in the leg, but couldn't tell the deputies any names.

A car matching the description of the blue Honda Accord was seen driving south on Thomasville Road and Piedmont Drive immediately after the shooting. The report states that through the use of law enforcement databases, the car is registered to a confidential witness, who's currently on monitored release and was shown to be in the area of the shooting via his ankle monitor.

The affidavit says that the CW told deputies that he's known the suspect, Jakhari Williams, for five years, and as they were driving on Capital Circle Northwest NB passing the new Wawa, Williams saw the victim and told the CW to follow the car the victim was driving. The CW said he didn't know who the driver was. That's when the CW said, Williams climbed into the back seat and pulled out a gun as they were turning south onto Thomasville Road.

The confidential witness said he told Williams not to shoot as there was a law enforcement officer right in front of them. The report states that Williams told the CW he didn't care and said the victim insulted his dead family member. That's when the suspect rolled down the window, and as they passed the victim's car, he shot at the car multiple times.

The report states, the CW told deputies, after a few stops, he dropped the suspect at the apartments off Bicycle Road and Tennessee Street. He told deputies he never saw Williams get rid of the gun and assumed he still had it with him when he dropped him off.

The affidavit states based on the confidential witness's statements, along with other witnesses, enough evidence was presented to arrest Williams for two counts of attempted murder and four counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Williams made his first court appearance on Thursday and is being held without bond.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.