JetBlue will end operations in Tallahassee after less than a year of service

This article has been updated, as JetBlue has issued a correction on its final day of service at Tallahassee International Airport.

The JetBlue Corporate Communications Team confirmed Wednesday evening that the airline is pulling out of Tallahassee International Airport after less than a year of service in the Big Bend.

ABC 27's Channing Frampton contacted the JetBlue Corporate Communications Team and received the following statement via email:

"Exiting a market is a difficult decision and we were privileged to have served Tallahassee. Due to underperformance and lack of customer demand, we will end operations in Tallahassee. We are doing this to make investments in other parts of our network."

ABC 27 was there when the first JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport landed at TLH in January of 2024. Watch our report on that flight below.

Wednesday, in the JetBlue Corporate Communications Team email, they said, "our final day of service in Tallahassee (TLH) will be October 27 and impacted customers will have their tickets automatically refunded to their original form of payment."

ABC 27 has contacted the representatives of Tallahassee International Airport and the City of Tallahassee for comment on JetBlue's departure. We are waiting to hear back as of 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

JetBlue isn't the first airline to depart the Capital City after a short stay. In 2021, we told you about United's departure after serving Tallahassee for just under a year. United blamed that departure on industry wide challenges in 2021.

As of right now the following airlines still serve TLH:



American Airlines

Delta

Silver

JetBlue

Earlier this month, TLH reported growth in passenger traffic at the airport. In a Facebook post the wrote, "the summer travel season started strong at TLH! The June 2024 data showed an increase in passenger traffic of 9.81% compared to June 2023, and for calendar year 2024, passenger traffic was 15.5% above calendar year 2023."

While JetBlue plans on leaving Tallahasseee, on Wednesday, the company announced new service between New England and Florida.