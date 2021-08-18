Watch
United will discontinue service at Tallahassee International Airport

Posted at 3:16 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 15:16:46-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee International Airport announced Tuesday that United will no longer serve Tallahassee beginning October 1, 2021.

Tallahassee International Airport released the following statement:

"Amid industry-wide challenges, SkyWest operating as United will discontinue service to various markets, including Tallahassee, after October 1.
While the airline industry has been impacted globally by the pandemic, we continue to see the demand for air travel rebound locally and remain focused on expanding service options for our customers.
For questions about bookings, please contact United at https://bit.ly/3CKSyAm."

