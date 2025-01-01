Lyric Sloan serves as the neighborhood reporter for Southwest Tallahassee, joining WTXL in August 2025.

She's from Atlanta, Georgia, and graduated from the University of Alabama with her Master of Arts in Community Journalism and Bachelor of Arts in News Media. During her time in Tuscaloosa, Lyric was a Multimedia Journalist for WVUA 23 News.

When she's not reporting, she enjoys watching TED Talks, working out, reading, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Lyric is thrilled to share the stories of Southwest Tallahassee. If you have any story ideas, feel free to reach out to her at Lyric.Franklin@wtxl.tv.

