Leon County neighbors stocking up ahead of Helene, but many choosing not to evacuate

Neighbors in Tallahassee are rushing to grab final essentials before Hurricane Helene makes landfall Thursday.

Click or tap here to see evacuation orders across the Big Bend.

Watch to hear why one Tallahassee neighbor says he won't be evacuating.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors lining up for last minute supplies like gas and other necessities, on the final stretch of preparations.

I'm Alberto Camargo in Southeast Tallahassee.

Some Leon County neighbors are evacuating out of necessity. Others are staying put, I'm finding out why.

You will likely find long lines at any gas station in your neighborhood Wednesday.

It could be the fuel neighbors need to evacuate to a safer place.

But I spoke to several neighbors in 1-on-1 conversations or through their car windows — and everyone I spoke with said they're staying home for the storm.

Even those who know how bad conditions could get, like Andre Richardson.

"I think this will be the worst that has come through, but like I said I don't worry about it. The man upstairs got me covered."

Andre says he plans to make a stop for water, flashlights and a generator — if he can find it.

But he's says he's been in Florida for 50 years — it would take a lot more for him to leave his home.

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall Thursday evening, so you have about 24 hours to decide on your final plans.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.