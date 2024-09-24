LIVE UPDATES: Shelters opening as evacuation orders are issued ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Emergency storm shelters will open ahead of what is expected to be Hurricane Helene later this week. Evacuation orders are also going into effect ahead of the storm. See where you can go to stay safe in our live blog below. Watch video of Governor Ron DeSantis updating the storm situation Tuesday morning by clicking play above.

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

Due to the projected track and intensity of Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, Franklin County will be issuing a mandatory evacuation for all barrier islands (St. George Island, Dog Island, Bald Point, and Alligator Point), low-lying and flood-prone areas especially along the coast and rivers, mobile homes, and RV parks effective 12:00 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Additional evacuations may be issued at a later time.

If you feel unsafe, then do not shelter at home; leave until the storm has passed and then return. Remember that if you have health concerns, EMS will not be able to respond if wind speeds reach 40 mph sustained. It is unsafe for ambulances to be dispatched in high winds.

Sandbag distribution locations will open today from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM and again on Wednesday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM to allow residents to prepare for the possibility of flooding from a storm. We are no longer providing filled sandbags; we will have empty bags and sand available at each location, bring your own shovel. Sandbag locations are:

The Old State Yard - 1090 Bluff Rd, Apalachicola, FL

Vrooman Park - 30 6th St, Eastpoint, FL

Old Courthouse Annex - 1647 HWY 98, Carrabelle, FL

SGI Firehouse - 324 E Pine Ave, St. George Island, FL

Franklin County Schools will be closed on 9/25/24 – 9/27/24.

With the rapid charges of this storm, please sign up and monitor Alert Franklin for updates. Be sure to monitor the local news, WOYS, and the Franklin County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates. Use a reliable source.

LOWNDES COUNTY:

Lowndes County Emergency Management is partnering with Park Avenue Church (formerly Park Avenue United Methodist Church) at 100 E Park Ave Valdosta, GA 31602, to open a shelter for residents who do not have adequate shelter or who are dependent upon electricity for life-sustaining medical devices, such as oxygen concentrators.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟔, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞. 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐰𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦.

Individuals coming to the shelter should park in parking lot A, which is on the corner of East Park Avenue and Patterson Street. The shelter entrance will be through the double doors facing Patterson Street.

MADISON COUNTY:

The Madison County Central School will open as a shelter on Thursday 9/26/24 at 10:00 AM. The address is 2093 US 90 W Madison, FL 32340. Please bring any comfort items you require including air mattresses or cots. MRE's will be served for the first 48-72 hours.

Due to expected Hurricane force winds, Madison County has a VOLUNTARY evacuation in place for mobile homes, sub-standard housing and flood prone areas. Voluntary evacuations are simply a recommendation of safety and is highly suggested.

County Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday

Madison County Schools will close Thursday and Friday

The most likely time of arrival for tropical storm force winds to arrive in Madison County is around 5PM Thursday.

Sandbags available at the Old Madison Middle School located at 1210 MLK Jr. Drive Madison, FL 32340.

WAKULLA COUNTY:

On September 24, 2024, the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners issued a countywide mandatory evacuation for citizens and visitors by no later than 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024. No shelters will be open in Wakulla County, please be prepared to seek shelter elsewhere. Neighborhood reporter, Kenzie Krueger, has what you need to know about Wakulla County evacuation orders in the video below.

Remember, there are multiple routes available for you and your familiesto choose from if the need to evacuate arises. Now is the time to plan and prepare, we encourage you all to review the map to identify your evacuation zone and plan an evacuation route just in case.

