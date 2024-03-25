With an $11M price tag, $1.8M of it taxpayer dollars, SOMO Walls may soon be open to the public

The construction fence around the South Monroe Walls (SOMO) project is expected to come down in the next few days.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The construction fence around the South Monroe Walls (SOMO) project is expected to come down in the next few days. That's according to the developer of the project Bugra Demirel.

"Our project is almost completed, we have a couple of items left to complete," Bugra Demirel, South Monroe Walls Project Developer said.

Over the last two years, the project has missed multiple near-completion dates it announced to the public.

"At the end of the day, there are some issues that are outside of everybody's control, labor shortages, supply chain issues, difficulty finding certain materials, those issues kick in," Demirel said. "And even the subcontractors can do anything about it. So when those issues arise, as the owner as the developer, and as the tenants, everybody's facing these issues right now, you have no option but to wait."

Demirel said the wait is almost over.

I asked him, "If I have to go on the news today and say hey this is when you all can come see SOMO walls. What is the date?

"We will open the property to the public as the overall SOMO development starting the beginning of April," Demirel said "But for the, again for the spaces for the tenants, I think that our first tenant will be operational in about the second or the third week of April."

All but one space has been leased out, Demirel said the anchor project a distillery and restaurant is getting its finishing touches.

"They're doing great when it comes to their build-out," Demirel said. "And they're opening dates will vary depending on how fast individual tenants go. But as the landlord, we have already handed off these units to those tenants as the shell format."

He gave me an inside look at those shells ---without the cameras rolling though. I saw a bathroom still undergoing renovations, equipment for the kitchen was waiting to be installed, but the major components of the distillery were in—and workers were looking at some finishing touches.

"We've been waiting a long time on this project," City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said.

Matlow voted against giving SOMO Walls developer an additional $1.8 million of taxpayer dollars from the Office of Economic Vitality's Non-Competitive Economic Development Project Funding.

"If we're going to give such a significant investment, I think it's appropriate to say, and we expect completion in 6 months, or 9 months, or 12 months.

I asked Demirel what he would say to those taxpayers and about where their taxpayer dollars are going.

"I think that the day we formed our partnership with Office of Economic Vitality, taxpayers have gained a substantial asset on South Monroe Street," Demirel said. "And I think taxpayer contribution to this project made all this happen. And so my team and I were extremely grateful for this participation."

The total cost of the project is sitting at $11 million.

"We'll believe it when we see it, you know when it opens,"Matlow said. "I'm glad that they're making progress, you know, I'll be there on opening day to wish them well."

Demirel said before the general public gets access to this space if any stakeholder groups like nonprofits and community development groups want to see the progress they can contact him and he can conduct a private tour.

TIMELINE DELAYS OF SOMO WALLS PROJECT:

The Somo Walls project is expected to be completed by October--Apr 14, 2022

SoMo Wall’s Project hosts a groundbreaking event

Construction is expected to wrap up between February and March of 2023--Oct 06, 2022

SoMo Walls developer securing new businesses for south side

Despite those challenges, he says they hope to be finished with construction here this summer----May 18, 2023

Despite those challenges, he says they hope to be finished with construction here this summer

The project had a goal of opening in September of 2022---- Sep 22, 2023

Price tag on SoMo Walls project goes up, Blueprint awards extra funding