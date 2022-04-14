SoMo Wall’s Project hosts a groundbreaking event

TALLAHASSEE, FL. (WTXL) — Thursday the SoMo Walls Project, introduced back in 2019, broke ground on their construction.

SoMo Walls is a new platform for Tallahassee’s local art community. It is located between Oakland Avenue and Harrison Street. The 33,000 square foot building will include dining options, retail, and office spaces.

According to the Center for Economic Forecasting & Analysis this project is projected to bring over 130 jobs after construction and over $4 million in income and wages for those jobs.

The developer of South Monroe Walls Project, Bugra Demirel, says the project is designed for economic development and that this will be a catalyst for more economic activity.

Bugra Demirel says, “The project is estimated to have over $16 million dollars of economic output."

Over 100 people gathered for today’s groundbreaking event to show support for this project.

Co-owner of local business Early’s Kitchen, Jay Morrell thinks the SoMo project would be a lifeline to the community. Though it may be competition for near by food places and stores, he believes there’s enough to go around for everyone.

Jay Morrell says, “Burger King and Mcdonalds are across the street from each other in almost every city in America so it’s only going to help us all.

It is safe to say the community is excited about what’s to come for Southside Tallahassee.

The Somo Walls project is expected to be completed by October.