"We lost a good one, we lost a great one," Family mourns the loss of man shot during gas station robbery

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I called him and i called him several times and after calling him i texted him, "nephew just please call me because i know what I'm hearing is not true." And after about five minutes, it just hit me like an elephant put its foot on my chest realizing that he actually was gone due to violence while he was at work.

A relative of one of the victims killed in that robbery and shooting in Quincy last week says the attack left him shaken.

Nick Fryson tells us his nephew Julian Green worked for Tri-Eagle.

He was the Mobil Gas Station that night.

SEE RELATED STORIES:



Fryson says he saw his nephew 2 days prior and had plans to be with him for the super bowl.

We asked him how his family plans to move forward following this tragedy.

"I do think that this is a time seriously, i know it sounds so cliché, but it's definitely a time to continue to pray but work."

Fryson tells us the family is holding a public viewing for Julian and a musical program on Saturday night at Kingdom Life Tabernacle... Followed by a celebration of life at the old west Florida Enrichment Center on Sunday.

He tells us the family is also accepting donations from the community.

