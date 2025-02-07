Suwannee County deputy shot in pursuit of Gadsden County suspect

The Suwanee County Sheriff's Office says a deputy has been injured in a shooting, and another was shot at this morning. They were in pursuit of a man believed to be involved with a double homicide at a Gadsden County gas station Thursday.

The Gadsden county shooting happened during a robbery at the Mobile Gas Station located on 3749 Pat Thomas Pkwy in Quincy. Two other people were said to be wounded.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's office earlier released this surveillance image of the suspect.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office

SCSO posted to their facebook at 6:30 Friday morning, that residents in the area of US 90W, East of 129th Road, North of US 90 are urged to shelter in place.

SCSO says it has a massive law enforcement response in the area containing him.

A media staging area has been set up in Suwannee County, and our Maya Sargent is on the way to get an update.