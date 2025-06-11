Quincy Commission Pushes Back Deadline for Leadership Evaluations

Commissioner Robin Wood says the previous evaluation timeline was established in 2024.

The delay gives new commissioners Lane Stephens and Devonte Knight more time to contribute to the review process.

Watch the video to see when the new deadline is.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At Tuesday night's Quincy City Commission Meeting, city leaders discussed the timeline for evaluating the city manager, city clerk, and city attorney.

Commissioner Robin Wood brought this agenda item forward.

She also aimed to address confusion among neighbors stemming from past meetings about the city manager's employment status.

"This started last year, not today. Not when we were talking about dismissing the city manager. This is a process that started before all of that."

Wood explained that Quincy officials had already agreed in October to complete the evaluations by this June. At that time, they also selected the tool they would use to conduct those evaluations.

"The city manager has not had an evaluation, so my point is that we need to have one."

With two new commissioners, Lane Stephens and Devonte Knight, now on board,

Commissioner Ronte Harris suggested postponing the evaluations to allow the new members time to provide meaningful input.

"This would give our new commissioners a decent enough time to provide credible feedback on the evaluations."

The Commission voted 3-2 to delay the evaluations to a later date.

The Commission has until September 30th to wrap up the evaluations.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.