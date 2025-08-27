Quincy City Clerk Janice Shackelford has first court appearance following arrest

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Quincy City Clerk Janice Shackelford appeared in front of Judge Garner Wednesday morning via zoom at the Gadsden County Sheriffs Office. She was arrested Tuesday morning by the FDLE at Quincy City Hall.

Shackelford's bond has been set to $33,000. She has been charged with



Organized scheme to defraud - bond $10,000

Grand theft - bond $10,000

Forgery - bond $1,000 x6

Uttering - bond $1,000 x6

Misuse of public office - bond $500

Violation of Florida Chapter 119 - bond $500

Shackelford was order to have no contact with any of the witnesses at Quincy City Hall. That includes city commissioners and former City Manager Rob Nixon.

According to ASA Josh Cardosi, Shackelford does have a previous criminal history. In 2012, there was a compensation reward for official unlawful behavior and official misconduct of a public servant, both of which adjudication was withheld. Cardosi says in 2006 Shackelford was charged with grand theft in the third degree. Back in 1996, she was charged with misapplication of bank funds by employee.

In June, we reported the Quincy CRA was under investigation for financial mismanagement. City leaders say this arrest is linked to the investigation.

