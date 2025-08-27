Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Quincy City Clerk Janice Shackelford has first court appearance following arrest

Shackelford appeared in front of Judge Garner and her bond has been set to $33,000
Tatyana Purifoy
QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Quincy City Clerk Janice Shackelford appeared in front of Judge Garner Wednesday morning via zoom at the Gadsden County Sheriffs Office. She was arrested Tuesday morning by the FDLE at Quincy City Hall.

Shackelford's bond has been set to $33,000. She has been charged with

  • Organized scheme to defraud - bond $10,000
  • Grand theft - bond $10,000
  • Forgery - bond $1,000 x6
  • Uttering - bond $1,000 x6
  • Misuse of public office - bond $500
  • Violation of Florida Chapter 119 - bond $500

Shackelford was order to have no contact with any of the witnesses at Quincy City Hall. That includes city commissioners and former City Manager Rob Nixon.

According to ASA Josh Cardosi, Shackelford does have a previous criminal history. In 2012, there was a compensation reward for official unlawful behavior and official misconduct of a public servant, both of which adjudication was withheld. Cardosi says in 2006 Shackelford was charged with grand theft in the third degree. Back in 1996, she was charged with misapplication of bank funds by employee.

In June, we reported the Quincy CRA was under investigation for financial mismanagement. City leaders say this arrest is linked to the investigation.

