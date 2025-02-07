Gadsden County double homicide suspect shot and killed in Suwannee County, Deputy shot expected to survive

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A Gadsden County double homicide suspect is dead following a shootout with SWAT in Suwannee County Friday morning. Below is a timeline of what WTXL knows at this time.

Thursday, February 6th:

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and FDLE responded to an armed robbery at a Mobil Gas Station on the corner of 267A and Shiloh Road before midnight. GCSO says four people were shot during the robbery with two of the victims succumbing to their injuries.

Friday, February 7th

12:03 a.m.: GCSO releases information and videos/pictures on the suspect

3:25 a.m.: A local agency received word from FHP about a license plate reader hit on a homicide suspect vehicle.

3:31 a.m.: Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement was behind the vehicle attempting a high-risk stop. The suspect fled, and pursuit was initiated. The suspect fired shots at FHP Troopers during the pursuit.

3:49 a.m.: Suspect shoots and strikes Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputy in the foot and ballistic vest. The Deputy returned fire but unknown if the suspect was hit. The suspect then flees on foot.

3:53 a.m.: Suspect shoots at Live Oak P.D. officer. The officer wasn't hit.

3:57 a.m.: Suspect fired shots from tree line

6:30 a.m.: Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office tells residents in the area of US 90W, East of 129th Road, North of US 90 to shelter in place. The school district said buses that were on their routes in impacted areas were redirected.

8:50 a.m.: Schools in the area went on lockdown.

9:00 a.m: The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office reported the suspect had been killed during a shootout with SWAT in Suwannee County.

Suwannee County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer says the deputy who was shot during the incident is in stable condition at a hospital in Gainesville.

Following the incident being over, the Suwannee School District says schools that were placed on lockdown returned to normal operations.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says further updates will be provided when appropriate.

This was a multi-agency operation including Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Suwannee County Sheriff's Office, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

