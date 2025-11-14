City of Midway issues No Burn Ban as drought conditions continue

MIDWAY, FL — The City of Midway is issuing a full No Burn Ban order due to extreme dry conditions within city limits, according to the Midday Fire and Rescue Service Facebook.

In the post, it says the order applies to the following:

• Debris fires

• Trash fires

• Land-clearing or pile burns

• Open fires of any kind

The post states that firefighters have already responded to five large fires this past week. It also says that the Florida Forestry Service will respond to all illegal burns and wildfires, and Ag Law will follow up on violations.

If you have any questions about burn regulations or the no-burn order, contact the Florida Forestry Service or the Midway Fire Department.

