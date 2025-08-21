Gadsden County Head Coach Russell Ellington's Appeal denied on Thursday following FHSAA ruling

QUINCY, Fla (WTXL) — The Florida High School Athletic Association has denied an appeal from Gadsden County High School’s head football coach, upholding his suspension and sanctions against the program.

Earlier this year, the FHSAA voted to suspend Coach Russell Ellington after an audit flagged required registration forms for eight athletes that were incomplete and contained false information.

On Thursday, the board confirmed its decision. Ellington will remain suspended for one year, must forfeit $5,000 of his salary, and is barred from coaching or attending football games.

The FHSAA also upheld penalties against Gadsden County High. The program will be ineligible for the state playoffs during the upcoming 2025–26 season and must pay more than $21,000 in fines.

The eight athletes at the center of the case are allowed to play football, but not for Gadsden County High.

Both Ellington and the district still have the option to appeal the ruling to the FHSAA Board of Directors.

