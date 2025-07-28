Gadsden County High Head Coach responds to suspension recommendation

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida High School Athletic Association has recommended a one-year suspension of Head Football Coach Russell Ellington, and 8 players.



The preliminary investigation noted registration irregularities

Coach Russell Ellington says a recommended one-year suspension for the players himself is being appealed

Read on to see why Ellington says the appeal will likely be overturned



Coach Ellington on Monday posted a letter to social media, via the Gadsden County High School Jaguars Football page.

He says while he desires to coach during the upcoming year, what's most important is that the players be allowed to play during their final season.

Coach Ellington says the FHSAA's recommendation is being appealed. He thinks it will likely be overturned, because the alleged irregular registration would not have been the result of actions taken by himself, the athletes, or school officials.

Ellington notes that the FHSAA's findings are preliminary. He says he hopes those involved will be able to share information that can resolve or mitigate the situation fairly.

He also asked supporters to stand with the team.

ABC 27 has reached out to the FHSAA for information on what irregularities were found, how they were discovered, and whether the one-year suspension is a standard penalty for such irregularites.

An image of the letter posted by Coach Ellington is below.

Facebook/Gadsden County High School Jaguars Football Letter shared by Gadsden County High School's head football coach, Russell Ellington, on July 28th.

