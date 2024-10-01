Spring Warrior Community washed out by Helene, businesses and homes ruined

Hurricane Helene caused the Spring Warrior Community in Taylor County extensive damage. A community that is still recovering from Idalia.

The Spring Warrior Fish Camp and Charter has been destroyed costing owners their livelihood.

Watch the video to see the scope of the damage, and hear the emotional impacts this community is facing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When David Hall and I last met in August, he was feeling positive after recovering from Idalia damage.

"One Day at a time, that's all you can do," said David Hall at the time. Hall is the owner of Spring Warrior Fish Camp

However, this confidence has since been rocked by Hurricane Helene.

"I don't think the loss that we've had has really sunk in yet," said Hall.

Their entire business has been wiped out by Helene.

"It's all gone, I mean there's nothing here," said Hall.

Where you now see debris, used to be lodges and offices that made up their Spring Warrior Fish Camp and Charter business.

Hall showed they're not the only ones struggling in their neighborhood.

Damage from storm surge stretches all the way up the Spring Warrior Community

Johnny White lives just up the road from David, where his damage is just as extensive.

"It's heartbreaking really, to be honest, because you just don't realize how much you've got until it's gone," said White.

Hall said he is not sure how Taylor County are going to come back from this. "I don't know if Taylor County can this time, not the coastal, it's definitely going to take the government to help," said Hall.

Governor De Santis organized bathroom and hot shower trailers to be set up here.

While grateful, Hall he can't imagine how long it will take his community to recover.

"If we can't get any assistance from the government, that will be it for us," said Hall.

But despite their pain, the Spring Warrior Community are living up their name, pushing through, and fighting back - as warriors do.

"We want to reopen, we really want to get this back into the community so people that have been coming here their whole lives have a place to come back to that has memories for them," said Hall.