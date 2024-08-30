Perry neighbors still recovering from severe weather one year after Idalia landfall

Perry neighbors are still recovering from Hurricane Idalia, for some, that damage was compounded by impacts from the recent Hurricane Debby.

Community members say while the memories are still strong and the scarring still runs deep, the neighborhood is stronger because of the historic storm.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors about how they are faring one year on since Idalia made landfall in Taylor County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One year since Hurricane Idalia tore through Perry, leaving behind destruction, damage, and debris. It's scarring that's cuts deep in Perry. With repairs still ongoing and memories still at the forefront of this community's mind.

Idalia memories bring tears to the eyes of Perry neighbors like Wendy Beach.

"Very scary," said Beach, recounting her experience. "I've been here since I was 7 years old and I've never ever ever experienced nothing like that before ever in my life."

While this historic storm is scar tissue for some, others are still in the thick of repairs.

"If I never saw this again in my life time, I would be okay with that," said Perry resident Desiree Botello-Thomas. "Until you do it, you really don't think about how long it takes to recover from that."

Botello-Thomas has been finding ways to secure her fence that was damaged during the storm.

"You learn to deal with a lot of stress during that time period, because you're just in it until it's done," said Botello-Thomas.

A resiliency and optimism that's been tried, tested, and remained strong in this community over the last 12 months since I've been tracking recovery here.

"If we'd had to do this alone, I don't know that we could have," said co-owner of Spring Warrior Fish Camp, David Hall, describing the community support that was generated during Idalia. "Without that support, and without people that cared about you and were willing to do whatever it took."

Hall said he had to close for a month to repair Idalia damage. Financial impacts they are still dealing with today as that closure came during peak scallop season.

"We lost so much money," said Hall. "Then we turn around this year and had the same scenario."

The camp fell victim to Hurricane Debby's impact as well.

Hall said it's important to keep a forward momentum. "One day at a time. That's all you can do," said Hall.

Hall is asking the community to keep small businesses in their minds - and wallets.

"Help out your local community, shop local, help out your local stores, businesses," said Hall.

Idalia and Debby memories show the importance of staying alert and prepared during Hurricane season.

A reminder that the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday is currently underway to purchase your items tax-free.

The tax sale ends on September 6, 2024.