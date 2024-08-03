"Not again, this soon" - Taylor County leaders prepare for Debby less than a year after Hurricane Idalia

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office has issued a curfew beginning Sunday night at 9 p.m. ending Monday morning at 7 a.m. and Monday night at 9 p.m. until Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

Only permissible travel will be to and from work and medical emergencies.

Emergency shelters and evacuation plans are underway in Taylor County.

That's what emergency management is telling me.

It's ensure neighbors are safe during the incoming potential tropical storm.

With the important information from first responders that you need to know ahead of this weekend of possible severe weather.

In the shadows of blue tarps, a reminder of the recovery effort still ongoing after Hurricane Idalia, Taylor County is now preparing for the next incoming weather event.

"[After Idalia] It's almost like not again, this soon," said John Louk, Emergency Management Director with the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

Louk explained the preparations for this weather are similar to the ones that were put in place for Idalia.

"You still have your shelters that you have to prepare for, you have your first responders how they're going to respond to situations," said Louk.

Louk said they are incorporating lessons learned from Idalia into their action plans for this incoming weather.

Emergency Management have issued a volunteer evacuation order for all coastal and low lying areas.

A shelter has been opened at the Taylor County Elementary School

Sandbags can be collected at the Taylor County Road Department in Perry and the Steinhatchee roll off site.

Preparations are extending throughout the county, including at Doctor's Memorial Hospital.

Sara Grambling, Chief Operations Officer said they've been making decisions already.

"[I'm feeling] a little stressed, but this is not the first time we've done this," said Grambling.

"We won't do any surgeries on Monday that were planned, we're canceling any scheduled appointments for Monday but our emergency room will remain open," said Grambling. "We'll be here, we're not evacuating any in patients at this time."

Louk said he's feeling confident about their plans and that's achieved by good preparation.

He wants neighbors to do the same.

"I want people to pay attention to the weather, I want people to make sure they have their preparations and plans in order and be safe," said Louk.

