Second Harvest of the Big Bend and ABC 27 to host largest food distributions ever this holiday season

ABC 27 and Second Harvest of the Big Bend have a goal to collect 3000 turkeys - our largest drive yet.

That's been upscaled to serve increasing needs we're seeing in our communities following Hurricane Helene.

Watch the video to find out why these meals are so important and how you can help us, help our communities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Why is a turkey so important to a family around the holidays? "A sense of normalcy is what’s really really important," said Justin Greer, Director of Supply Chain at Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

That’s why ABC 27 and the Second Harvest of the Big Bend are increasing the number of families we will feed through this year's turkey drive.

Our goal is to collect 3000 turkeys, our largest drive yet.

"After a disaster or something like that has occurred, that people just want things to go back to normal," said Greer.

That normalcy will come in the form of more thanksgiving distributions.

In addition to Tallahassee, additional distributions will be added to Taylor, Suwannee, Madison, and Jefferson Counties - all areas impacted by Hurricane Helene and other severe weather events.

"The goal is to make sure no one has to worry about the expense of buying a turkey for the holiday," said Greer.

And it's going to take us all to do this.

ABC 27 and Scripps Howard fund have donated $20,000 dollars to provide more families with meals this thanksgiving.

"This funding is going to allow us to service 8400 additional families this holiday season that otherwise wouldn't have been served," said Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

You can help us meet our goal.

Monetary donations can be made right now here.

Then on November 21st, we want to see you at one our two locations - Ponce de Leon Park and Bannerman Crossing. We'll be collecting frozen turkeys from 6am until 6:30pm.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION TIMES AND DATES:

MADISON COUNTY - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH AT 10AM @ MADISON COUNTY AG CENTER

JEFFERSON COUNTY - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH AT 10AM @ JEFFERSON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

LEON COUNTY - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD AT 7AM @ GOVERNORS SQUARE MALL

TAYLOR COUNTY - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH AT 2PM @ WEST FRASER PERRY MILL

SUWANNEE COUNTY - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26TH AT 2PM @ 911 PINEWOOD DRIVE SW