Tallahassee Police are renewing search for child missing for seven months

Tallahassee Police are reminding neighbors about 12-year-old Lori Paige's disappearance.

Paige has been missing for seven months. The detective says they have had no viable leads.

Watch the video to hear from an educator who we spoke with after Paige was last seen.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been 243 days since one Tallahassee child was last seen and Tallahassee Police Department needs your help.

12-year-old Lori Paige was last seen in June of 2023.

Seven months later, investigators are renewing their search for the Griffin middle student.

She was last seen at the 2100 block of Continental Court. It's less than a mile from Mission San Luis.

She is 5'5, 120 lbs. with black dread locks.

AnnaLee Drake has been working this case since Paige was declared missing.

Drake said they are renewing the search after months of no leads.

"We have had people come forward with some information but not very many," Drake said. "Any information we brought forward, we investigated to the fullest and it did not lead to her location.”

In June, we spoke with Griffin Middle paraprofessional Margaret Summers who organized a search for the student.

She described Paige as one of her favorite students.

"She's not going to disappear and doesn't matter. It matters to us," Summer said. "She's a Griffin Tiger, we spent time with her. She's not just going to disappear and us not do anything."

With no contact from Paige to friends and family, Drake said her digital footprint is limited.

That’s why she needs help from you.

“They always say it takes a village, well, you’re the village and we’re looking for your help," Drake said.

If you have any details about Paige's disappearance, you can call TPD at (850) 591-4200.

