Virtual reality equipment supplements teaching in one NW Tallahassee schools, boost grades and attendance

Virtual reality equipment has recently been introduced into the curriculum at Franklin Academy.

Money to purchase this equipment was awarded to the school by the Children's Services Council of Leon County, say leaders here.

Watch the video to see the equipment in action and to hear from students about its benefits.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Virtual reality is the talk of classrooms at Franklin Academy.

It's equipment that education leaders here tell me is boosting not just enjoyment but confidence, grades, and mitigating drop out rates.

"You can get on virtual reality with different people and you can go in different worlds," said student, Camya Peterson.

Peterson is traveling the world.

Not really. She's still in a classroom in Northwest Tallahassee, where Franklin Academy students are using virtual reality to travel the world and advance their learning goals.

You can go to England, you've never been there. In this room, you think you're in England. It's very encouraging," said Margaret Franklin, Executive Director of Franklin Academy.

Franklin said she has seen VR boost student success.

"I truly feel that a student should learn at their own pace," said Franklin.

VR is one of the ways Franklin is able to tailor the student experience.

Recent money from the Children's Services Council of Leon County funded these VR sets.

Franklin said their work is having an impact on Leon County Schools.

"I work directly with the system to weed out these kids to keep them from dropping out so they don't feel really bad about themselves," said Franklin.

Franklin said when intercepting these students, they create a curriculum around their individual needs which allows them to integrate back into the school system when they're a little older.

Community support, from organizations like the CSC, enables them to boost this experience.

"You don't know what heights you can soar until you spread your wings and fly," said Franklin. "we should be able to give those children that chance."

Franklin Academy currently has 3 locations in Leon, Gadsden, and Jefferson Counties. Leaders here said the plan is to continue to grow the number of academies they have in the state.

