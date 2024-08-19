SEE HOW: One non-profit is filling colorful pantries to meet food insecurity needs

Sunshine Pantries is addressing food insecurity by filling colorful pantries around town, with the support of volunteers and partners.

They have a plan to expand their mission to meet more needs in Northwest Tallahassee, where they are located, and beyond.

Watch the video to find out what this goal looks like and how you can help support them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One non-profit is filling pantries, to fill stomaches around town. Finding out why thee boxes are so important in their mission to address food insecurity needs in our neighborhood.

"It all started right here in this yard," said Alan Tatum, describing where his journey began transitioning from homelessness into permanent housing.

"Ashley came out that morning, and even though she had 4 kids to keep up with, she started making phone calls for me," said Tatum.

It was Ashley Pugh making those calls. She started the ball rolling to get Alan support.

"If I need something, I tell them, where it comes from, I don't know, I just be thankful that it comes," said Tatum.

Ashley Pugh, and her husband Nathan, are the co-founders of Sunshine Pantries.

Colorful boxes dotted around town that they fill with food, alongside volunteers and partner agencies.

"The pantries are typically empty within an hour or two of being filled so the demand is already at an all time high," said Nathan Pugh.

They're confronted with needs daily including lack of food and transportation living in Northwest Tallahassee.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 50% of neighbors living in zip code 32304 live in poverty.

"Pantries gives us an opportunity to meet people, befriend them, and then see what else we can do besides just food," said Pugh.

"It's a gift to be able to serve people in that way when I have something they don't and it's keeping them from getting to the next step, or to food even which is what we need to survive," said Ashley Pugh.

They have plans in the works to expand their mission, by turning these pantries into a brick and mortar food store.

"You can look at an apple and decide if I want that one or this one," said Pugh. "I think everyone should have that dignified shopping experience."

Until that happens, Nathan and Ashley hope if neighbors can, they will help fill the pantries.

Donations can be made any time to the pantries.

Some of the locations for the pantires include Gibbs Drive, Macomb Street, and W. 8th Ave.

