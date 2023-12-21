Riley Elementary School celebrates new grade from FLDOE; why it's inspiring future generations of students

Riley Elementary is celebrating their new C grade from the Florida Department of Education

The grades are released once a year and evaluate academic performance of students; the school scored a D grade for the last two cycles.

Watch the video to find out why this grade matters in this neighborhood particularly, and why it's giving future generations of students hope.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The community is celebrating John G. Riley Elementary school. Their new Florida Department of Education school grade is a testament to the work they've put it. I'm finding out what it took to get here, and beyond that, how they think it's going to make Riley a destination school for future generations.

"I'm proud of our school. I'm proud of the resilience of our students and our community," said Riley Elementary Principal Maurice Stokes. He said they are celebrating their C grade.

The Florida Department of Education recently awarded the school with higher marks than previous years. The grades come out once a year and evaluate four areas. English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies.

The grade includes academic performance on statewide standardized assessments. Riley Elementary has earned a D grade for the last two cycles. In 2021 the school chose not to receive a grade, but if it had they would have received an F.

Gladys Calloway, Academic Dean, said they've made intentional changes to turn things around. "Teachers are collaborating on a weekly basis, we are strengthening our instructional strategies through professional development, through our instructional coaches," said Calloway.

It's an achievement that reaches beyond campus. Calloway said this grade is changing perceptions of Frenchtown.

"Circumstances do not define who are students are, what that community is," said Calloway. And Dr Marcus Nicolas, School Board member representing District 5, says the impact of this grade for Riley will be wide-reaching.

Instead of opting for school choice, and picking schools outside of their neighborhood, "they're going to want to stay right here, actually they're going to want to come. This is going to be a destination hub," said Nicolas.

Emma, a fifth grader here, agrees. Now, she's one of many here who has a new goal. "I really hope that this school will be an A or a B, I really hope that, that's my future, in my heart there," said Emma.

Principal Stokes said they are growing in the right direction and will continue to put systems in place to help students succeed academically. Their aim? To be able to say they're an A grade school, and they've never been more determined to get there.

