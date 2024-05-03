Organizations unite to expand services for teenage parents following ABC 27 coverage

ABC 27 coverage about the opening of a new center for vulnerable women sparked two organizations to further their partnership.

LCS's Teenage Parent Program is hosting field trips to Women Empowering Each Other's new hub to expand resources for young parents.

Watch the video to see how their partnership is helping students in Northwest Tallahassee and beyond.

Groups expand their collaboration to offer additional services to teenage parents in my neighborhood. Finding out how ABC 27's coverage has inspired a development in their partnership.

Passing along life lessons to assist some of the youngest parents in our neighborhood. That's what's happening in the development of a partnership between Leon County Schools Teenage Parent Program (TAPP) and Women Empowering Each Other (WEE).

"It makes you feel relieved as a parent, like there's a village to help," Kala’jae Williams, a parent in Leon County School's Teenage Parent Program.

"I don't think you find places like this around," said Ayriel Watson, commenting on the partnership.

They're now hosting field trips to WEE'S new empowerment hub

That's after seeing my recent coverage about the opening of the hub.

"Through the story, I learned they were expanding their resources to really get into the community," said Brooke Brunner, Director of Leon County School's Teenage Parent Program.

They wanted to help students connect with neighborhood resources.

"They're not alone and that there's lots of support in the community but we have to help them to access that," said Brunner.

The goal? To expose students to additional services they can access once they graduate and are no longer in TAPP.

That's a mission that's at the heart of WEE.

"I was 16 when I got pregnant and 17 when I had my daughter," said Denise Shorter, founder and Executive Director of WEE.

Shorter said she wants to share encouraging words, provide assistance, and motivate in any way she can.

Shorter said she sees a lot of her former self in them.

WEE provides basic necessities including diapers as well as emotional support.

Shorter said they want to be the connector between you and resources that can provide additional support

"To let each one of those moms know, it is possible, and it can be done," said Shorter.

If you're looking for support from TAPP andWEE, you can visit their websites here.

