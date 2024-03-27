New empowerment hub opening in NW Tallahassee, how one organization finds new ways to help women

Women Empowering Each Other is opening a new center in Northwest Tallahassee.

The hub will streamline services the organization offers including essential resources and therapy.

Watch the video to hear more about the expansion of their services and how you can access their programs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One organization in my neighborhood is opening a new empowerment hub. Finding out how this new center is allowing them to achieve their goal of advocating for all women in my neighborhood and beyond.

Strengthening a support network for women in our community by providing them with tangible and abstract resource.

That's being made possible at Women Empowering Each Other's new empowerment hub.

"A lot of mothers aren't aware that there are resources out there that will assist," said Denise Shorter, Founder and Executive Director of Women Empowering Each Other (WEE).

WEE's new hub is a place where women can come to receive essential resources such as diapers or household items, as well as coaching and therapy.

"Being able to know there is a center where they can go and speak with, or will advocate on their behalf," said Shorter.

Shorter said the center is an intermediary for women in our neighborhood.

"We're partnering with a lot of agencies especially when we're talking about homelessness prevention, poverty related issues, educational resources," said Shorter.

Some of these include Red Cross and the Junior League of Tallahassee

They're helping people like Jacqueline Davis who found WEE when she was a single mother looking for a job.

"It was awesome being able to talk to other people who were in the same situation," said Davis

Davis said WEE didn't just stop at providing her with immediate resources, they also follow up.

"They call to make sure everything is set up for you as far as appointments, transportation needs, anything you many need," said Davis.

Stalandria Mckinsey is also part of the team at WEE. She said at the heart of their organization lies a passion to uplift women in our community.

"[We're] able to have an open door policy, anything you need assistance with, "WEE have it! Literally!"

Upcoming events at WEE include their talk therapy and a Mother's Day diaper shower. If you're looking for support from WEE you can can contact them via a submisison form on their website here. You can also call their office at 850-320-6583. If you would like to drop off resource donations to help WEE, you can do so at 5028 Tennessee Capital Blvd, 32303.