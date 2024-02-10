LORI PAIGE MISSING: Group goes door to door Saturday in NW Tallahassee searching for clues

More than 250 days have passed since 12-year-old Lori Paige was last seen in Northwest Tallahassee.

Saturday morning, a group of volunteers met up in the neighborhood to try and find her.

Watch the video above to see how that search went and how you can help find Lori.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Eight months after 12-year-old Lori Paige’s disappearance, members in the community are still looking for any clues to find her.

Pastor Rudy Ferguson, teachers, and law enforcement came together Saturday morning to go door-to-door to see if anybody in the community has seen or heard anything new.

Paige was last seen in the 2100 block of Continental Court on June 3, 2023.

I spoke with Pastor Ferguson during Saturday’s search. I asked him why now…after all this time.

“We decided that it’s important… social media is not enough, talking to people on the telephone are not enough, we need to get out and actively search for her. We must be the gatekeepers of Tallahassee; we must be the gatekeepers of our community…”

I checked with Pastor Ferguson Saturday afternoon. No new developments have surfaced but this team say they’re not giving up.