Future of some Elder Care Services programs remains uncertain, still waiting for key federal funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Elder Care Services is still waiting for its AmeriCorps Senior funding to be released by the Office of Management and Budget, a waiting game that's causing anxiety.



This money ensures the future of two key programs: Senior Companion and Foster Grandparents.

Right now, these programs are finding down while the wait for funds to be released persists.

At the federal level, Congressman Neal Dunn said he plans to hold a call with the Office of Management and Budget to inquire about the funding.

The future of some Elder Care Services programs is still uncertain, that's as the agency waits for funds to be released. The agency said they were hoping to see relief on July 1, for the start of this fiscal year, but say their advocacy to get this money in their hands to fund these programs cannot stop yet.

Last month, ABC 27 reported that Elder Care Services was waiting for funds to be released from the Office of Management and Budget to continue their foster grandparent and senior companion programs — initiatives that employ seniors on a small stipend to help in schools, daycares, and senior's homes. The deadline was July 1 but the funds have still not been released.

What sort of services right now are impacted because that funding hasn't been released?

"Well, so as it stands right now, our foster grandparents will not be in the schools in August," said Nicole Ballas, Chief Operating Officer of Elder Care Services.

Ballas said they've been in close contact with local and federal lawmakers who are pushing for the funds to be released. Ballas said while those conversations are hopeful, there's still so much uncertainty.

"Right now, we're definitely paring down, and as far as stipends for the volunteers, the funding has ended," said Ballas.

These seniors provide support to daycares like Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend that help at-risk families.

Rami Brock with Kids Inc. said if the funding is pulled, the impact will be profound in the classroom and their students.

"They're seeing the need, and they're able to jump in with those kids, or they're learning those kids so well that you don't even have to tell them," said Brock.

ABC 27. reached out to Congressman Neal Dunn, who said he's "disappointed" the funding is still being help up:

I’m disappointed that the Elder Care Services AmeriCorps Senior funding is still being held up. This program is crucial for supporting mentorship programs and senior services in Tallahassee, and Elder Care Services has been a responsible steward of this funding. I will be holding a call with the Office of Management and Budget in the coming days to discuss this issue further to determine why this funding has not been released. My colleagues and I will continue working with the Administration to emphasize the importance of this program to ensure they understand that this money is well spent in supporting crucial programs that benefit the American people.

Elder Care Services said reaching out to their local lawmakers has been helping, adding they have been having conversations with people up in D.C. about these funds. They are continuing to ask the community reach out to legislators to advocate for these programs.

