Elder Care Services waiting for AmeriCorps funds to be released, unsure if programs will continue from July 1

Elder Care Services say they are unsure if two of their key programs will continue as their AmeriCorps funding has not been released for the next fiscal year.

If they do not receive these funds, Elder Care said these programs will be eliminated.

Congressman Neal Dunn said Elder Care is "slated to receive two AmeriCorps grants for the remainder of the fiscal year," confirming he is working with the Appropriations Committee to ensure this money is received

Watch the video to find out why this organization is asking the community for help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Elder Care Services is expecting to lose their AmeriCorps funding in under 2 weeks as they’re still waiting for funds to be released, a cut they say is going impact vulnerable seniors and children. We're looking into what impacts could come from cut and how they’re hoping the community can help them out.

Faced with potentially losing AmeriCorps Senior funding means a tough call for Elder Care Services: cutting two key programs, Foster Grandparents and Senior Companion.

Ernestine Keaton has been a Senior Companion volunteer for over a decade. A mission that's given her purpose, she said, during a time when she needs it most.

"The relationship I've made with my seniors is family," said Keaton. "They're like family because my kids are grown and I live by myself, and they begin to be my second family. I look forward to seeing them every day."

Keaton said it's a mutually beneficial relationship.

"Staying busy, being active, and believe me, they may be seniors, but they keep me active. They keep me active, I love it," said Keaton.

These programs offer a small stipend of $4 an hour to seniors who then work with other seniors in need of help or mentor children in public schools and day care who face additional challenges.

"Not only academically, socially, I help them a lot, sometimes they're having problems, or had a bad day, and we can sit down and talk about it," said Rosaline Hayes, another volunteer with Elder Care Services.

Elder Care Services said they are waiting for the Office of Management and Budget to release funds of over $800,000 needed for these programs to continue in the next fiscal year.

"We're looking for folks to make calls to their senators and their representatives and ask them to assist us in getting these funds released so our programs can continue," said Jocelyne Fliger, CEO of Elder Care Services.

Fliger said it's a waiting game that's anxiety-inducing, as she knows other non-profits like Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend are dependent on the seniors they provide to help in the classroom.

"If we lose those foster grandparents, we would have to figure out a way in order to give that support back to our teachers within the classrooms to help those one-on-ones with those children with disabilities," said Lafonda Heidel, CEO of Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend.

ABC 27 reached out to Congressman Neal Dunn for comment on this issue.

"Elder Care Services in Tallahassee is slated to receive two AmeriCorps grants for the remainder of the fiscal year. I am working closely with the Appropriations Committee to ensure swift delivery of these vital federal dollars to prevent any lapse in service for our seniors."

Elder Care said they’re asking people to reach out to their local representatives to advocate for these programs. Right now, they said funding is set to end June 30th, adding they're still waiting for funds to be released to confirm the continuation of these programs from July 1.

