"Everything was floating" - Flash flood damages homes in NW Tallahassee, neighbors working to move forward

Neighbors in Northwest Tallahassee are just beginning the cleanup process following Thursday morning's flooding.

The water even got into Amos P. Godby High School, forcing Leon County Schools to cancel classes for that school.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors who are working to move forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors here in Northwest Tallahassee are just beginning the clean up process following Thursday morning’s flooding. I’m Maya Sargent, your neighborhood reporter As homes dry out, neighbors here tell me they’ve never experienced anything like this.

Segments of lives are lying in the residue of water and dirt. That's the impact of Thursday morning's flash flooding on one community.

"Everything was floating, like the water was coming under the door."

Lives that have changed in the span of a few hours.

"I'm scared, like I don't have the money to replace the stuff that is damaged."

Katie and Tammie let me inside their homes to see the impact the water left behind.

"It just kept rising and it was eventually all the way up to our waist."

I spoke to another neighbor, LaPorcia Walker. "My stuff is destroyed, I don't know what to do."

She told me she didn't know how to react when the water kept rising.

"If you opened the door, it looked like a river outside of my door."

Tallahassee Police Department, Tallahassee Fire Department and maintenance here visited Thursday to support.

John Mallory lives in the neighborhood. While he didn't experience any damage himself, he says this event is going to have a long-lasting impact on the families here.

"The problem is, this is a lot of low income people that don't have a lot of money, now they've lost everything."

He hopes the community will rally to help. "When disaster comes and bad things happen. You've got to get together."

Godby High school has been closed all of Thursday due to flooding in the area as well.

