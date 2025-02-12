The largest convenience store in the world could be coming to Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A permit has been filed in Leon County for the largest convenience store in the world, Buc-ee's.

The permit was filed on February 5th at the Department of Development Support and Environmental Management.

It's requesting 73.29 acres on the southeast corner of the Park Place PUD, on the west side of Capital Circle NW, immediately north of Interstate 10.

The 75,000 sq. ft facility would include 120 fueling positions, 8 DEF positions, 795 standard parking spaces, 24 EV parking spaces, and 11 bus/RV parking spaces.

