New youth support center to open in Northwest Tallahassee, in honor of Lori Paige

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new center is under construction in Northwest Tallahassee to be named after Lori Paige.



The facility will provide residential and counseling services for young girls seeking support.

It's a project being carried out by Sisters Mentoring Sisters, a group that currently meets after school at the community center on Dade Street.

A new center is under construction for young people to seek support, friendship, and guidance 24/7. It's all being constructed in memory of one Griffin Heights child, Lori Paige.

Sisters Mentoring Sisters: the Lori Paige Center — that's the name of a new center currently under construction following the death of a 12-year-old Griffin Heights neighbor.

"Every time you go by here, you're going to remember Lori Page and what happened, and that maybe will wake our community up to see that our kids need us," said Stephanie Tolbert, who runs Sisters Mentoring Sisters.

The building is an ode to Lori and also a way to help more young girls in the community, like Jakarria Milton, who was part of the group for 3 years. Milton said it provided community, friendship, and has shaped her into the adult she is today.

"Confidence," said Milton. "I'm very confident now. I'm a very happy person. I used to be shy and quiet. I'm more outspoken."

Tallahassee Police said Paige was killed by her father. Paige was missing for two years, her remains were found back in April in Thomas County, Georgia. The center will open as a place of refuge for young girls.

"There's nothing that we can't talk about here," said Tolbert. "There's nothing that we can't handle here. You won't be turned away here."

Tolbert said the group will be transitioning from an after-school club to a space that girls can come to 24/7, adding it's all about letting the younger generation know that help is here.

"I want to touch every corner of the city of Tallahassee to let everybody know that someone does care. Someone really is here," said Tolbert.

Tolbert said the goal is to get this facility opened in 90 days so she can start receiving young girls. The youth group is also looking for volunteers. You can contact Sisters Mentoring Sisters at 850-322-5688 or sistersmentoringsisters2020@gmail.com if you would like to help out.

