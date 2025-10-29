TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee food pantries are expanding their services amid a looming halt in SNAP benefits. But some pantries are facing uncertainty on whether local food donations can meet a potential growth in demand.



The USDA announced it will not use emergency funds to distribute SNAP or food stamp benefits on Nov. 1st as the government shutdown continues.

According to Resources Director Kiamani Smith, the pantry is fully stocked, estimated to last only 2-3 months unless demand says otherwise, as they expand services.

Watch the video below to hear how an increased demand could impact how local pantries can help.

Tallahassee food pantries expand access amid anticipated SNAP halt, hope donations meet potential demand

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the halt of SNAP benefits loom, some food pantries are weighing potential impacts it could have to its stock.

ECHO, a local non-profit that operates a food pantry, solely depends on donations.

They currently serve about 80-100 people a month.

But they’re unsure whether it can withstand a possible increase in demand without an increase in donations from the community.

“I do believe that we will see that impact. It happened in 2020 during COVID, where people had to help out other individuals,” Smith said.

Resources Director Kiamani Smith showed me the pantries current stock.

She says they’re opening the pantry for unlimited visits for its clients and allowing repeated visits for non-clients, too, after first meeting with a case manager.

“Right now, we're fully stocked. This will last us up into, I’d say, two to three months. But with the given circumstances, I’m not sure how that will flow,” Smith said.

As the government shutdown continues, the USDA announced it will not use contingency funds to send out SNAP benefits Nov. 1st, putting millions of recipients at risk of losing benefits as soon as this week.

Nearly 3 million Floridians rely on SNAP benefits.

On top of that, food prices have risen about 3.1% increase over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Another factor Smith believes may impact donations.

“We get a lot of donations through churches; they help their members first, and then they will give us the overflow, so naturally, there was a decrease in how many items that we got,” Smith said.

Some pantries have called for donations before the shutdown, like the Safe Families for Children’s food pantry.

Back in July, ABC 27 told you they needed more donations from the community.

We checked back in with Church Engagement Coordinator Jon Nicholson, who tells us they’ve gotten the help since.

But says they haven’t seen any dramatic changes in supply or demand for food since the shutdown began, and are committed to being ready to meet any needs that arise.

Read the full statement below:

“The Safe Families’ food pantry hasn’t seen any dramatic changes in supply of or demand for food since the government shutdown began, but we’re committed to readiness in all circumstances whether our community’s needs increase or remain the same.” Jon Nicholson, Church Engagement Coordinator

Right now, Smith says they’re monitoring impacts but says they’re focused on serving the need.

“ECHO will continue to move just like we've been moving,” she said. “We will see an increase, but we're ready to meet the needs of the people.”

The pantry is still encouraging people to donate non-perishable items and encourages anyone in need of food to visit. The pantry is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.