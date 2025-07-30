Tallahassee food pantry asks for private donations amid growing demand

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nonprofit Safe Families for Children is asking for donations for its food pantry. It is seeing higher demand due to higher grocery prices.



Overall food prices rose 3% since last July, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with food at home rising 2.4%

Safe Families for Children distributes food for about 200 people each week.

Watch the video to hear why the service is essential to some neighbors and how you can donate.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the demand for food in our community rising, food pantry programs like non-profit Safe Families for Children food share program are feeling the pinch.

"A couple weeks ago, we had someone start coming who's picking up for 80 seniors for her church. We had somebody who's been recently picking up for 15 families,” Church Engagement Coordinator Jon Nicholson said.

They're sending out the SOS for community food donations.

“Just having private donations would meet a rising demand that we've had here,” he said.

Right now, the organization gets food from FarmShare in Quincy and leftover food from other local pantries.

That only makes up about 60% of its stock to serve about 200 people per week, a number that keeps growing.

“Well, for the last several years, of course, there's been rising prices, and just the cost of living has been going up,” Nicholson said.

The prices for food at home has risen 2.4% since last July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Intake Coordinator and Family Coach Supervisor Markeisa Tassy says most of the families they serve are considered vulnerable.

“A lot of families are homeless right now, and I’m talking car homeless, mothers with two-year-olds, four-year-olds, and so there's a big influx on a need, and with the need, it's not enough to meet that demand,” Tassy said.

Like Dulce Mulgado who started using the program last year.

Now, she's taking food to at least 30 families.

"When I travel, I travel from Marianna, Madison, Cross City, Greensboro, you name it. We travel all the way to Panama City, Pensacola, so this food is just not staying locally here,” Mulgado said.

“I always say nothing is too little, and nothing is ever too much, as far as what you can do,” Tassy said.

The pantry says any donation of non-perishable foods like canned goods or shelf-stable milks will help.

Anyone who wants to donate should email Coordinator Tammy Pulsifer at tpulsifer@safefamilies.net.

