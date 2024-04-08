FWC investigating deadly boat crash on Lake Iamonia; here's what we know so far

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Fish and Wildlife confirmed they are investigating a deadly boating crash that happened on Lake Iamonia Sunday afternoon. FWC told ABC 27's Maya Sargent there were two boats involved, and one 28-year-old woman has died.

FWC said one of the boats involved was an air boat. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the crash was still under investigation.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, a response took place just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed they assisted in the response.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is the lead agency on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.