Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNortheast Tallahassee

Actions

FWC investigating deadly boat crash on Lake Iamonia; here's what we know so far

One woman is dead
IMG_0095.jpeg
Maya Sargent
LCSO SUVs on the scene of the investigation
IMG_0095.jpeg
Posted at 8:08 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 20:08:34-04

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Fish and Wildlife confirmed they are investigating a deadly boating crash that happened on Lake Iamonia Sunday afternoon. FWC told ABC 27's Maya Sargent there were two boats involved, and one 28-year-old woman has died.

FWC said one of the boats involved was an air boat. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the crash was still under investigation.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, a response took place just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed they assisted in the response.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is the lead agency on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood