Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to closure of Georgia-Pacific Foley Mill in Perry

Governor Ron DeSantis is responding the announced closure of the Georgia-Pacific Foley Mill in Perry.

The closure will affect more than 500 people.

The plans were announced Monday, and the governor posted about it on the social media platform, X, formerly known was Twitter.

Statement from Governor DeSantis on the closure of the Georgia-Pacific Foley Mill in Perry: pic.twitter.com/pIclkBMpoa — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 20, 2023

Monday, GP announced the closure saying, "all the approximately 525 jobs at the mill will be impacted by this closure. Production will continue for a limited time as the site works to fulfill as many customer commitments as possible. The mill plans a safe and orderly shutdown."

Taylor County leaders met Tuesday to address the shut down.