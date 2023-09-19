Taylor County leaders hold special meeting to address closure of Georgia-Pacific's Foley Cellulose Mill

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Taylor County's board of county commissioners met Tuesday afternoon for a special meeting regarding the closure of Georgia-Pacific's Foley Cellulose Mill.

Georgia-Pacific made the closure announcement Monday. County leaders added a special meeting for noon on Tuesday. During Tuesday's meeting CareerSource North Florida announced they will be working with Taylor County to help the 500+ people impacted by the closure.

At least 40 people could be seen in the meeting room Tuesday afternoon.

According to North Florida Economic Development Partnership, Georgia-Pacific is the largest employer in Taylor County. GP Cellulose acquired the Taylor County site in 2013. While no official closure date has been announced, in a news release issued Monday, GP said, "Georgia-Pacific thanks its employees at Foley for their hard work and commitment and will work with them to provide access to local support agencies and job placement resources, including available opportunities within Georgia-Pacific or other Koch companies."

ABC 27's Kendall Brandt is in Perry working to learn more about what's next.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.