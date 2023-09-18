Georgia-Pacific Foley Mill closure deals economic blow to Taylor County

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Georgia-Pacific Foley Cellulose mill in Perry, Florida will permanently close the facility.

The company siting various factors influenced their decision.

According to a release, the company outlines it does not believe that the mill can competitively serve its customers in the long term despite the significant investments and commitment by GP Cellulose.

The site was in 2013 from Tennessee-based Buckeye Technologies.

All the approximately 525 jobs at the mill will be impacted by this closure. Production will continue for a limited time as the site works to fulfill as many customer commitments as possible. The mill plans a safe and orderly shutdown.

Georgia-Pacific’s focus in the coming weeks and months is to continue to safely operate while supporting employees during the transition.

The mill was recently impacted by layoffs in 2020 due to the pandemic.

More than 150 employees were laid off.

Foley Cellulose Mill has been a big economic driver, creating up to 20% of the jobs in Taylor County.

