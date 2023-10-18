TPD officer shot in the line of duty heads home to continue recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty is heading home to continue recovery.

The officer's identity is not being released due to Marsy's Law. He was shot while responding to a scene in the early morning hours of September 25.

TPD shared photos of the officer in physical rehabilitation two days ago.

TPD said when the officer was responding to the crime scene in September, they observed a suspicious vehicle in the area and reported the tag to dispatch.

The officer then observed a suspect running away. During the foot pursuit, another suspect emerged from the residence and began firing at the officer who sustained serious injuries.

