NEW VIDEO: Police working incident involving multiple armed people in Northwest Tallahassee

Posted at 8:38 AM, Sep 25, 2023

Tallahassee Police Department is working an incident that they say involves multiple armed subjects.

The incident began early Monday morning in Northwest Tallahassee.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, TPD said this was still an active scene. We expect an update from a news conference planned for 9 a.m. See the latest updates from TPD on their social media embedded below.

