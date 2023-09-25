NEW VIDEO: Police working incident involving multiple armed people in Northwest Tallahassee
Incident began at 2:30 a.m. Monday
Prev
Next
Large police response in Northwest Tallahassee
Posted at 8:38 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 09:18:36-04
- Tallahassee Police Department is working an incident that they say involves multiple armed subjects.
- The incident began early Monday morning in Northwest Tallahassee.
- As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, TPD said this was still an active scene. We expect an update from a news conference planned for 9 a.m.
See the latest updates from TPD on their social media embedded below.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.