PHOTOS: TPD officer in physical rehabilitation after he was shot in Sept.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee Police Officer is recovering after he was shot during an incident in September in Northwest Tallahassee.

TPD posted photos of the officer's physical rehabilitation, but will not identify the officer citing Marsy's Law. Three people were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Monday, TPD said on Facebook, "despite being shot in his femoral artery and suffering massive blood loss, our officer has miraculously survived and is now in a rehabilitation center."

TPD said the officer faces extreme limitations in mobility due to his injuries. In their Facebook post, TPD added, "we’d be remiss if we didn’t say the officer’s progress today is a testament to the bravery and immediate life-saving aid provided by additional responding officers that night. Their resilience, combined with the strength of our injured officer, is why he had a fighting chance. Not to mention, the incredible care provided by the staff of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to ensure our officer progressed to a rehabilitation center."

