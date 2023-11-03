Inflation impacts toys; Local organization is working to help children this Christmas

Data shows toy prices have increased, and sales have decreased.

One organization wants to ensure no child is left without a gift this Christmas.

Watch the video to find out why they need your support and how you can donate.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Inflation is affecting our favorite holiday traditions. One of those being toys. According to the experts, toy sales have been down in the last couple of years by about 16 percent. As funds are prioritized for other household needs, businesses in town are working to help.

Timothy Mosley has been leading the initiative. He's the founder of The Less Fortunate Matters Foundation. His cross-county toy drive to ensure children in need get a gift this Christmas.

"We know a lot of people can't afford it," said Mosley.

He's right. Toy prices have increased by 1.5 percent, but most significantly, toy sales are down.

Mosley has seen it himself.

"Inflation is real, and it's really putting a strain on our low income families," said Mosley.

He has set up donation boxes at local businesses in town, including some on your screen.

This includes Joy Gandy at Gandy Printers. She's encouraging businesses to get behind Tim's mission.

"Giving back to the community, strengthens our community. Without that, we don't really have a community," said Gandy.

Joy wants people to understand the impact of gifting a spare toy you may have at home, to a child in need.

"You're adding a ray of sunshine, happiness, and hope, to many families in need," said Gandy.

The toys will be given to children at Tim's big Christmas event on December 16th.

"The kids are so happy, the parents are so much appreciative, a lot of tears, a lot of joy," said Mosley recounting last years event.

As well as Gandy Printers, in our neighborhood, you can drop toys off at places like Morningstar Storage and CrunchFitness.

DONATION LOCATIONS:

The Sweet Shop Cafe & Lounge (FSU Campus)

701 W Jefferson St, Tallahassee, FL



701 W Jefferson St, Tallahassee, FL Canopy Road Cafe

3196 Merchants Row Blvd, Tallahassee, FL

CrunchFitness 1525 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL

Gandy Printers

1800 S Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL

Church at Southwood

3196 Merchants Row Blvd #150, Tallahassee, FL